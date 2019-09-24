Global Polyphenol Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,904.1 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Polyphenol Market by Product Type (Apple, Green Tea, Grape Seed, Others), Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing consciousness of consumer towards health benefits and their preference towards polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products are the major driving factors mobilising the growth of the market. The global Polyphenol Market is expected to grow from USD 957.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,904.1 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Polyphenols are defined as a class of chemicals found in natural plant food sources and exhibit antioxidant properties. They are further categorised into flavonoids, phenolic acids and stilbenoids. Polyphenols are a group of about 500 distinctive types of phytochemicals and have abundant micronutrients. It is acquired mainly from green tea, grape seeds, pomegranate, beetroot and apples. Changing trends and preference towards herbal products for routine health management will boost up the industry growth. Also, it possesses antiaging properties which drive its growth in personal care industry. It is highly used in skin care products like face masks, sun protective creams and face cleansers due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to prevent the skin ageing from UV exposure and pollution. Polyphenols also play a vital role in preventing and decreasing the evolution of diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative & cardiovascular diseases. Besides, polyphenols also act as a prebiotic by increasing the ratio of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which is extremely crucial for health, weight management and disease prevention.

Increase in aging population has propelled the growth of the polyphenol market which is a major factor driving the market. Growing consciousness of consumer towards health benefits offered by polyphenols is propelling the market growth. Also, liking towards polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products is also impelling the growth of market. But, due to difficulty in manufacturing process of polyphenols, the growth may be may hampered. However, increasing applications of polyphenols and rising consciousness over health may boost the market in forthcoming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/376043/request-sample

Key players operating in the global polyphenol market include Naturex, Layn Natural Ingredients, DuPont-Danisco, ADM, Ajinomoto Omnichem Natural Specialities, Barry Callebaut, PROVA, and CEMOI, Indena S.P.A., Frutarom Ltd, Martin Bauer Group, DSM, HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG, Futureceuticals, Glanbia Nutritionals, Amax NutraSource Inc, Sabinsa Corporation, Kemin Health, Cargill Inc, Blue California, Fruitomed, and others. To enhance their market position in the global Polyphenol market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, In December 2017, Kemin Industries has patented extraction technology to obtain polyphenols from spearmint and produce its Neutemix phenolic complex.

Grape seed segment is dominating the market with the share of 38.90% in 2017

Product type segment includes apple, green tea, grape seed and others. Grape seed segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 372.35 Million in 2017. Grape seed polyphenols have ample amount of anthocyanin, therefore, they are increasingly used in the treatment for cancer and diabetes. Also, Grape seed polyphenol extracts are widely used as an antioxidant in nutritional skin supplements and beauty products. Its antioxidant content binds with the skin collagen which promotes cell health, flexibility and elasticity, thus promoting youthful skin. Grape seed extract supplements help to lower blood pressure, supports cardiovascular health and also help in the treatment of eye diseases. Evolving microencapsulation trends for effective release and to achieve preferred effects will drive market growth.

Functional beverages segment valued around USD 319.70 Million in 2017

The application segment includes functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and others. Functional beverages is dominating the market with the highest share of 33.40% in 2017. Rise in use of nutritional beverages and increase in health awareness among consumers is expected to fuel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-polyphenol-market-by-product-type-apple-green-376043.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Polyphenol Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global polyphenol Market with USD 417.33 Million in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global polyphenol market. It is due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China is expected to boost the market growth for dietary supplements and healthy food & beverages. Also, the rise in use of polyphenols in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. North America is the fastest growing region due to the increasing awareness among consumers. Also, favourable government policies for these compounds like GRAS approval may spur the growth of the market. Increasing product demand in dietary supplements due to their bioavailability for treating prevalent disorders will boost up the product demand.

About the report:

The global Polyphenol market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), import (Kilotons), and export (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=376043&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Dairy Processing Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dairy-processing-equipment-market-by-type-pasteurizers-homogenizers-385971.html



Dietary Fibers Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dietary-fibers-market-by-type-soluble-insoluble-source-cereals-385972.html



Digestive Health Products Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/digestive-health-products-market-by-ingredients-dairy-products-385973.html



Drip Tape Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/drip-tape-market-by-type-labyrinth-inner-inlay-385974.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.