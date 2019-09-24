Global Aerospace Support & Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Analysis Report, 2014-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market.



Multi-Function Radio Frequency System (MFRFS) is increasingly being used for operational radar frequency ranges towards applications for broadband. The MFRFS is an electronically scanned radar system that can detect and track threats at a wider range.



The wider frequency range enhances the survivability for combat missions in case of no visibility in both horizontal and vertical direction (zero-zero visibility condition). It also provides additional electronic warfare functionalities and gives the pilots the ability to land safely in adverse conditions. Raytheon and NCS are manufacturing radars with MFRFS technology.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider aerospace market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market with other segments of the aerospace market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Commercial Radars, Satellites

Companies Mentioned: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Reutech Radar Systems, Rockwell Collins

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing indicators comparison

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Commercial Radars

10.1.2. Satellites



11. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Reutech Radar Systems

Rockwell Collins

