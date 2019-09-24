Global Sea-based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Report 2019 - Featuring China Shipbuilding Industry Company, CSRA, Austal, and BWX Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sea based defense equipment manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sea based defense equipment manufacturing market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global sea based defense equipment manufacturing market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global sea based defense equipment manufacturing market.



Smart gun technology is gaining the attracting the interests of the manufacturer in the recent times. The technology will reduce accidental and criminal shootings due to its safety features that allows firing by authorized users only. A gun is implanted with a radio-frequency-identification devices (RFID) chip reader that connects wirelessly with a watch or wristband, when in a definite range, to activate it. This gun is activated through a 5-digit PIN code for a set period. Biometrics technology is also used for smart guns. Arms manufacturer such as Armatix and iGun Technology Corp are pursuing such technological advancements to provide the market with smart guns.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider defense market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The sea based defense equipment manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the sea based defense equipment manufacturing market with other segments of the defense market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sea based defense equipment manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Battle force Ships Manufacturing (Aircraft Carriers, Frigates, Destroyers, Corvettes, Torpedo Boats, Support crafts), Submarines (including Nuclear Submarines)

Companies Mentioned: China Shipbuilding Industry Company, Austal, BWX Technologies Inc, CSRA

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, sea based defense equipment manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Battle force Ships Manufacturing (Aircraft Carriers, Frigates, Destroyers, Corvettes, Torpedo Boats, Support crafts)

10.1.2. Submarines (including Nuclear Submarines)



11. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



