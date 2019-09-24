Natural Gas Market Review 2014-2019 and Forecast to 2022 - Featuring PetroChina, Husky Energy, NGL Energy Partners, Devon Energy, VNG (Verbundnetz Gas)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Gas Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the natural gas? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global natural gas market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. Middle East was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global natural gas market. South America was the smallest region in the global natural gas market.



Crude Oil & Natural Gas extraction companies are making significant investments in renewable sources of power for sustainable extraction of crude oil and natural gas from oil fields. Crude Oil And Natural Gas production is energy intensive and renewable technologies like solar, wind, biomass, and geothermal are being used in producing crude oil and natural gas at lower costs and lower emissions.



These technologies are used to power remote area applications like communication systems and data transmission and control. Berry Petroleum in collaboration with GlassPoint has installed a solar plant at McKittrick oilfield, California. Solar energy is used to generate steam which is then injected into the reservoir for crude oil and natural gas extraction activities.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oil & gas upstream activities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The natural gas market section of the report gives context. It compares the natural gas market with other segments of the oil & gas upstream activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, natural gas indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Transport, Industrial, Electric Power, Others

Companies Mentioned: PetroChina Co Ltd, Husky Energy Inc, NGL Energy Partners LP, Devon Energy Corp, VNG - Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft

Metrics Covered: Gas Reserves, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, natural gas indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Natural Gas Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Natural Gas Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Natural Gas Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Natural Gas Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Natural Gas Market Trends And Strategies



8. Natural Gas Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Natural Gas Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Natural Gas Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Natural Gas Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Natural Gas Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Natural Gas Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Natural Gas Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Transport

10.1.2. Industrial

10.1.3. Electric Power

10.1.4. Others



11. Natural Gas Market Metrics

11.1. Natural Gas Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Natural Gas Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Husky Energy Inc.

NGL Energy Partners L.P.

Devon Energy Corp.

VNG - Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft

