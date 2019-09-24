Calcined Petroleum Coke Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction / Market Synopsis:

Calcined petroleum coke (or pet coke) is a by-product of crude oil refining and other petroleum cracking processes. Crude oil by-products such as diesel, lubricants, and waxes among others are processed in cokers and other cracking processes to produce pet coke. Pet coke is produced in different grades depending upon the operation temperature, coking time, and the efficiency of the material used. The global calcined petroleum coke market size will grow to USD 2.85 billion during 2019-2023.

The different types of petroleum coke are catalyst coke, needle coke, sponge coke, purge coke, and shot coke. The different types mentioned are distinguished by their volatile organic content (VOC) and their psychical properties. Properties such as high calorific value make pet coke ideal for use as power generation source in various industries.

Petroleum coke is also used in the anodes while manufacturing metals. The niche applications of petroleum coke include the production of titanium dioxide, production of ammonium nitrate & urea, and as a feed stock for coke oven batteries. The cost-effectiveness, low VOC content, and the high calorific value of pet coke makes it an efficient substitute for coal.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3305767-global-calcined-petroleum-coke-industry-2018-research-report-and-forecast-to-2023



Market Segmentation:

The Global Calcined Petroleum Cake Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Needle coke, Shot coke, Sponge coke, and Honeycomb coke.

By application, the market is segmented into Aluminium, Steel, and Other industry applications

To determine the market segmentation, the report covers 14 key players (along with key players’ basic information, sales volume, revenue, and price and gross margin (%)) – to name a few:

Oxbow

Aminco Resource

Aluminium Bahrain

BP

Atha Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, trends and their impact on present and future development, and the challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into the USA, Europe, Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and India), South America, South Africa, and Others.

Conclusion:

Among the various product segments in pet coke market, the fuel grade is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growing consumption of the product in power plants and steel & cement industries accounts for the growth of the segment. On the basis of product type, the sponge pet coke segment is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast years.

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing urbanization and globalization have substantially added to the growth of the market. North America is another dominant region in the global market, exhibiting an expanding CAGR. The presence of the developed end-user industries along with increase in oil and gas activities are driving the growth.

Table of Content



1 Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Overview

2 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Competitions by Players

3 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Competitions by Types

4 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Competitions by Applications

5 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Calcined Petroleum Coke Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3305767-global-calcined-petroleum-coke-industry-2018-research-report-and-forecast-to-2023



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.