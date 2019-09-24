Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sensors for Avionics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Sensors for Avionics have been used for a significant period of time. The cockpit of the aircraft is integrated with avionic equipment. This equipment is used to monitor the structural health, communicate, navigate, receive weather updates, and receive data on the temperature and pressure of the aircraft. Global Sensors for Avionics Market will reach USD 86.9 Billion By 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.86% between 2019-2024. The growth in the retrofit aircraft market is a major factor driving the growth of the avionics market. Upgradation of aircraft with new technologies, scheduled maintenance operations of aircraft, and significant fuel saving are expected to drive the growth of the avionics market.

The FCSs segment accounted for the major shares of the aircraft sensors market. Factors such as the rise in aircraft fleet and the increase in advancements in aircraft manufacturing will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing requirement for automatic FCSs in flights to improve flight stability and lowering crew workload will also drive the need for sensors for avionic systems.

The military aircraft segment accounted for the maximum shares of the sensors market for the avionics industry during 2017. However, the commercial aircraft segment will lead the aircraft sensors market by the end of the forecast period due to the growing focus toward the safety and security of airplanes across the world. Moreover, the implementation of guidelines demanding the implementation of advanced avionics in aircrafts by numerous international agencies such as the European Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association will also drive the growth of the segment in this global market.

Market Key Players

UTC Aerospace Systems
AMETEK
Murata Manufacturing
Eaton
LORD Corporation
TE Connectivity
CiES Inc
Crane Aerospace & Electronics
Amphenol
HarcoSemco
Zodiac Aerotechnics
Sensata Technologies
Sensor Systems
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry
Esterline Technologies
Dynamic Fluid Components
Jewell Instruments
Meggitt
Memscap

Market Segment:

The Global Sensors for Avionics Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Motion Sensor, Position Sensor, Image Sensor and Other

By application, the market is segmented into  Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft.

To determine the market segment, the report covers 19 key players

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, trends and their impact on present and future development, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia Pacific (China
Japan, Southeast Asia, India).


Table Of Content:

1 Study Coverage 

2 Executive Summary 

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers 

4 Breakdown Data by Product 

5 Breakdown Data by End User 

6 North America 

7 Europe 

8 Asia Pacific 

9 Central & South America 

10 Middle East and Africa 

11 Company Profiles 

12 Future Forecast 

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 

 

About

