Global Influenza Vaccine Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The influenza, also called flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The major factors driving the demand for influenza vaccine are increasing awareness about the pandemic influenza viruses and government initiatives for vaccination against influenza. The major restrains of this market are variable demand, limited production capacity, a high level of required investment and strict regulations present barriers to new entrants. The influenza vaccine market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.93% to reach USD 6 Billion by 2025.

Influenza vaccines are vaccines that protect against infection by Influenza viruses. A new version of the vaccine is developed twice a year, as the Influenza virus rapidly changes. While their effectiveness varies from year to year, most provide modest to high protection against influenza.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also recommends yearly vaccination of high-risk groups. These groups include pregnant women, the elderly, children between six months and five years of age, those with other health problems, and those who work in healthcare.

The development of quadrivalent vaccines has gained increased popularity lately. Influenza vaccines were designed to protect against three different flu viruses (trivalent). This included an influenza A H1N1 virus, an influenza A H3N2 virus and one B virus. But the trivalent vaccines did not cover the entire type B virus and as such, quadrivalent vaccines were developed. The addition of another B virus to the vaccine aims to give broader protection against circulating flu viruses.

Market Key Players

AstraZeneca

CSL

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Altimmune

BionVax

FluGen

Folia Biotech

Genentech

Green Cross

Medicago

Moderna Therapeutics

Novavax

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical

SK Chemicals

UNM Pharma

Vaccitec

Market Segment:

The Global Influenza Vaccine Market is broadly classified by Vaccine, End User, and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Fluzone/Vaxigrip, FluMist, Fluarix and Flulaval Anflu, Fluvax/Afluria, Flucelvax and Fluvirin.

By application, the market is segmented into Children and Adolescent, Adult, and Elderly

This report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, trends and their impact on present and future development, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain), Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Southeast Asia, India) and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

