Doll, Toy & Game Manufacturing: Worldwide Market Size & Growth, Trends & Strategies, Products, and Supply Chain to 2022

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the doll, toy, and game manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market.



Demand for smart toys is on the rise due to its user engaging property. Smart Toys are electronic component embedded toys that have their own intelligence and behaves according to the environmental stimuli. It enables to reduce the smartphone industry threat by using artificial intelligence to attract children. Many smart toys like Spin Master's interactive Luvabella baby doll, Hasbro's bluetooth-connected Furreal motorized pet, Barbie's futuristic hologram Barbie, Lego's app-based coding playset and Mattel "smart" baby monitor have been launched.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The doll, toy, and game manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the doll, toy, and game manufacturing market with other segments of the general manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, doll, toy, and game manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Electronic Toys, Non-Electronic Toys

Companies Mentioned: Lego, Nintendo, Mattel, Hasbro, Nerf

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, doll, toy, and game manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Electronic Toys

10.1.2. Non - Electronic Toys



11. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Lego

Nintendo

Mattel

Hasbro

Nerf

