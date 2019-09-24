Global Printing Market Analysis 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2022 Featuring Quad/Graphics, World Color Press, Deluxe Corp, Consolidated Graphics, and Elite Flyers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the printing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global printing market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global printing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global printing market.



The use of digital inkjet printer is on the rise in this market due to its faster printing rate as compared to the traditional printers. Digital Inkjet Printer are the ones in which characters are formed from minute jets of prints. It is more efficient and reliable than the traditional printers used.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider printing and related support activities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The printing market section of the report gives context. It compares the printing market with other segments of the printing and related support activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, printing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books), Commercial Screen Printing, Books Printing

Companies Mentioned: Quad/Graphics Inc, World Color Press Inc, Deluxe Corporation, Consolidated Graphics Inc, Elite Flyers

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, printing indicators comparison

Data Segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Printing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Printing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Printing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Printing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Printing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Printing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Printing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Printing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Printing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Printing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Printing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Printing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books)

10.1.2. Commercial Screen Printing

10.1.3. Books Printing



11. Printing Market Metrics

11.1. Printing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Printing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Quad/Graphics Inc.

World Color Press Inc.

Deluxe Corporation

Consolidated Graphics Inc.

Elite Flyers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mp5ohp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.