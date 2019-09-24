BioAdaptives, Inc. Announces TizHemp, a New Hemp-Product Division, & Appointment of New CFO

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC BB: BDPT) announced the Company’s formation of TizHemp, a new operating division to concentrate efforts on wellness-related hemp-based products, and the appointment of Mr. Ron Lambrecht as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, reporting to the CEO, President, and Board, effective 1 October, 2019.



Dr. Jacobs, Director and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to be organizing our Company to become a significant participant in the relatively-new and explosive hemp products industry. Our new Hemp Products Division will focus its attention on the development, testing, production, and distribution of hemp-based health and wellness products for human and animal application. We fully support the perceived health benefits of hemp, and, as such, believe this expansion to be a natural complement to our Company’s core product plans, and a key contributor to future bottom-line performance of the Company. Initial products promoting health and wellness, including topicals, nutritional powder and tea, will be available for sale beginning October of this year.”

Mr. Robert Ellis, President, stated, “We are pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Ron Lambrecht as our new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lambrecht is a Western Montana CPA, and a very successful businessman. We look forward to his participation in the financial management of the Company as we expand.” For the past 25 years Mr. Lambrecht has operated a financial services business in addition to facilitating a number of technology acquisitions and joint venture transactions.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. is a fully-reporting, public company trading on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol BDPT. The company is engaged in research, development, and marketing of science-based nutraceutical products for human and animal consumption.

