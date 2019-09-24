CampDoc Launches Three-Year Research Partnership with the American Camp Association and the Association of Camp Nursing

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps , is pleased to announce a three-year research partnership with American Camp Association (ACA) and the Association of Camp Nursing (ACN) to improve health and safety at camp through strategic research efforts. As a Research Partner, CampDoc continues its shared commitment with ACA and ACN to enhance education for camps, to offer significant insights to reduce illnesses and injuries, and to address other health-related issues across all camp settings.



"We are committed to providing research-informed resources for camps and families that improve the health and safety of our camp community,” said Tom Rosenberg, President and CEO of the American Camp Association. “We’re delighted to partner with CampDoc and the ACN to develop camp-related illness and injury insights, benchmarks, and tools.”

CampDoc has collaborated on multiple camp health research studies, with publications in prominent medical journals and presentations at conferences for leading medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine, the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, and the Pediatric Academic Societies.

This research partnership will allow CampDoc to leverage its extensive data repository to create camp-related illness and injury insights and benchmarks. Working with the Healthy Camps Committee, all three partners will use this information to develop additional tools and practices to promote improved health and safety for camps.

"Our work with ACA to develop the Healthy Camp Toolbox , sponsored by Markel Insurance Company, is very beneficial for camp directors and camp nurses to help address health and safety issues at camp,” said Tracey Gaslin, Executive Director at the Association of Camp Nursing. “Adding CampDoc as our Research Partner will greatly expand our insights and the tools we can develop for camp health staff.”

The CampDoc platform allows camps to instantly access vital camper and staff health information, including allergies, medications, and immunization records, as well as track medication administration, and record illnesses and injuries electronically.

“We’ve seen the impact that our electronic health record has had on reducing risk and improving efficiency at camp,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, founder and CEO of CampDoc. “In partnership with ACA and ACN, we’re continuing our mission to improve health and safety at camp, giving camp directors and camp nurses access to important research.”

About CampDoc

CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork , is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in local camp communities. A collaborative effort between camp doctors, nurses and camp directors, CampDoc helps summer camps manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking. CampDoc also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, and one-way parent emails for children at summer camp. For more information about CampDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com or call 734-636-1000.

About American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization with more than 12,000 individual members and 3,100 member camps. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education and professional development and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accredits approximately 2,400 diverse camps nationally. Accreditation provides public evidence of a camp’s voluntary commitment to the health, safety, and overall well-being of both campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org .

About Association Camp Nursing

The Association of Camp Nursing (ACN) is a professional nursing organization working toward healthier camp communities by supporting the practice of camp nursing. Members and associate members of ACN are nurses, camp directors, camp leaders, organizations, and individuals interested in camp health services. The ACN releases a quarterly publication, CompassPoint, as a valued resource, and holds an annual Camp Nurse Symposium for timely educational opportunities and networking with other camp health professionals. For more information, visit www.campnurse.org .

Contacts: Michael Ambrose, M.D. CampDoc 734-636-1000 michael@campdoc.com Public Relations American Camp Association 765-346-3391 PR@ACAcamps.org Tracey Gaslin Association of Camp Nursing 502-232-2945 gaslin@campnurse.org



