Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry – Business Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction / Market Synopsis:

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market garnered $869 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $1,513.11 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. The global 4PL market is expected to grow more than USD 31 billion between 2018-2023, at a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period.

A 4PL (fourth-party logistics) provider is an integrator that offers sophisticated IT infrastructure and specialized supply chain and logistics management capabilities. The provider acts as an interface between the client and multiple logistics service providers. When compared with 3PL providers, 4PL service providers offer high levels of accountability and control. The different types of services offered by 4PL service providers include: Analysis and design, Planning and optimization, Financial performance, and Transport management. This increasing spending on 4PL services will be primarily attributed to the increasing trend of outsourcing supply chain logistics functions to achieve cost saving and gain resource expertise of logistics functions.

Growth of the e-commerce industry increased focus on core competencies among manufacturers & retailers. This and the surge in trading activities due to rapid globalization are the factors which are responsible for the logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market growth.



Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3132924-2018-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-industry-depth-research-report



Market Segmentation:

The Global Logistics Services Market is broadly classified by Type, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL, and Others.

By application, the market is segmented into Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Elements, Food, Groceries, Automotive, Technological, Retailing, and Others.

To determine the market segments, the report covers 20 key players (along with key players’ basic information, product, sales volume, revenue, price, and gross margin (%)) – to name a few:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, trends and their impact on present and future development, and the challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Logistics Services market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into USA, Europe, Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and India), South America, South Africa, and Others.

Conclusion:

3PL:

Based on the mode of transport, the roadways segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the improvement in the quality of roads and increased cross-border trading activities between landlocked countries.

Based on service types, the domestic transportation management segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market revenue.

The Asia-Pacific 3PL market generated more than one-third share of the total market revenue in 2017 and would retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in trading activities due to globalization.

4PL:

In terms of regional spending, Europe and North America dominate the market, accounting for more than 80% of the total spending on 4PL services.

Table of Content



1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview

2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competitions by Players

3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competitions by Types

4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competitions by Applications

5 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3132924-2018-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-industry-depth-research-report



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.