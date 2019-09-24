Alcohol-free Beer Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Alcohol-free Beer Market Global Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts To 2024

The increasing health consciousness among the young population across the globe is escalating the growth of the global alcohol-free beer market. Alcohol-free beer has gained popularity in the Islamic countries, owing to the strict regulations of alcohol consumptions. The global market of alcohol-free beer is forecasted to expand during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Alcohol-free beer aims at producing the same taste as the beers but without any alcoholic content. The damaging effect of alcoholic drinks is shifting the choice of people towards alcohol-free beers. The low-calorie content is an important health benefit of the alcohol-free beers. The alcohol-free beers are increasingly being available in different variants with an enhanced aroma and taste which is driving its demand.

The rise in demand among the non-drinkers to maintain a social status is stimulating the global alcohol-free beer market.

Key Players

The key players in the global alcohol-free market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg, Heineken, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, and Arpanoosh. Other notable industry players of the market include Krombacher Brauerei, Erdinger Weibbrau, Aujan Industries, Kirin, and Weihenstephan.

The changing lifestyle of consumers, the growing health-conscious population, and the religious considerations are anticipated to drive the growth of the global alcohol-free beer market.

Segmentation

The market segmentation of the alcohol-free beer is done basing on product type, application, and important geographical regions.

Depending on the product type, the market is segmented as a limit fermentation and dealcoholization method. Dealcoholization segment occupies the highest share in the global market. The fermentation segment is expected to increase by a CAGR of 6.5% by the year 2025. The ability to restrict the formation of ethanol is anticipated to boost the fermentation segment. The increase in the use of fermentation technology to remove the alcohol content of the beer will further increase the demand for the industry.

Basing on the application, the global alcohol-free beer market is subdivided into man and woman.

Geographical Outlook

Based on geographical segmentation, the global market encompasses North America, Asia Pacific, United States, Canada, China, Philippines, South Korea, Germany, India, Austria, Japan, and other significant regions.

Europe is a leading market for alcohol-free beer. The increasing number of manufacturers, the use of advanced technologies, the availability of more product ranges, and better distribution channels account for the larger share of Europe. The growth in the tourism industry is another factor that boosts the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show a growth rate of over 7% by the year 2025. The economic development and increasing health consciousness drive the growth of the alcohol-free beer market in the region. The beer market of the North America region is expected to grow by 6.5% by 2025. The increasing investments in research and development for the production of alcohol-free beers with enhanced flavour, aroma and color will fuel the industry growth.

Industry News

The biggest brewers of the world, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken will be soon launching the alcohol-free beers in India to complete the beverage list of PepsiCo and Coca Cola.

