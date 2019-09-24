Global Cloud Based EMR Software Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Cloud Based EMR Software Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Cloud Based EMR Software is run in a cloud-based system, and a practice's data is stored on external servers and can be accessed via the web, requiring only a computer with an Internet connection.

The Cloud-Based EMR Software is gaining immense popularity because of its cost-effective, scalable, and intuitive approach at maintaining the patient’s health records. The EMR here stands for an electronic medical record. Through this software, the electronic medical record of each patient is stored on the cloud, from where a patient’s data can be accessed anywhere and anytime. The virtual availability of patient data makes it easy for doctors to gain significant information about the patient, share it with other doctors, and access it virtually. This way, there is no need to carry papers and sheet records.

Cloud-Based EMR Software also enables data-mining facilities, which helps the hospital administrators to evaluate the work processes for strength and weaknesses and also examine a patient’s data for identifying potential drug interactions, behavior patterns, and the health risk factors.

Most of the web-native solutions are designed using the input received from the clinician, doctors, medical providers, and the facility management teams for customizing features closely and matching the patient-doctor interaction needs for advanced patient care. Through this cloud-based software, a patient’s data can now be stored on the external servers. These data can be accessed through the web, which only required an internet connection and a computer.

Market Segmentation of Cloud-Based EMR Software

The Market segment of Cloud-based Electronic Medical Record is usually done based on type. Here the product can be split into device type. The three main device type with access to cloud storage are the Mac, Windows, and Linux. Depending on the type of Operating system, the cloud-based EMR software is designed. Similarly, the market can also be segmented by Application. Depending on the hospital or clinicians use, EMR software is available for both the Large Enterprises and the SMEs.

Cloud-Based EMR Software’s Geographical Market Segmentation

The Geographical market segmentation for EMR software can be observed into seven main regions of countries. These countries are the top consumers because of technological advancement and infrastructure happening at a rapid rate. These countries are North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, Central America, Southeast Asia, and South America. Of these countries, America tops the list because of ever-growing innovations and technological advancements.

Top competitors

Some of the top market players Cloud-Based EMR Software are located in America, more specifically in Northern America and then the Southern parts. The companies that have gained a competitive edge for the easy data storage and retrieval are AllegianceMD, AdvancedMD, DrChrono, Healthcare Solutions, The Valant Behavioral, EHR ChARM, EHR ChiroTouch, EHR athenahealth, EHR NextGen, Bizmatics, Compulink, Health EHR Practice, Fusion CareCloud, Healthcare Kareo, Clinical HER, ChartLogic, zHealth, EHR ChARM, EHR ChiroTouch WebPT Modernizing Medicine, InSync, Practice HER, and patient NOW. These companies based in different parts of the world have been growing rapidly because of the increasing demand of the EMR.

Latest News

As per the latest study, from 2018 to 2025, the Electronic Medical Record Software Market will grow at a growth rate of more than 39%.

