French Horn Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

The French horn is a musical instrument made of brass, where the design involves a tubing wrapped into a coil that follows a flared bell. The instrument is a double horn in F/B♭ , which makes it different from the German type. These are played by players in professional orchestras or bands. However, this name can be found in English only. In French, it is known as trompe de chasse or cor de chasse.

Various companies are taking an active interest in the global market for French Horn. This is getting better with growing involvement from the younger generation who are taking up the instrument as their passion. Also, increasing number of musical schools can ensure better permeation of the product across countries.

Key Players of Global French Horn Market -

Quite a few companies are showing interest in the French Horn market due to the growing possibilities of exploring the market to its fullest extent. The market is composed as expert companies are gaining much popularity and new entrants in various regions are making a mark. Among them, King Musical Instruments, Hans Hoyer, Conn-Selmer, Jupiter, HoltonSchiller, and others are making significant impact.

Segmentation:

Application and type are two segments that facilitate a close study of the global market for French horn. These two segments provide an easy understanding of various factors that can initiate growth for the market.

By application, the market study for the French Horn comprises education, performance, and others. Both performance and education segments are making substantial contribution to the all-inclusive market growth.

By type, the global report for the French Horn includes nickel silver and yellow brass. These two types have their niche clients for which the revenue accrued would be substantial.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are regions where the market for the French Horn would have substantial growth in the coming years. The influence of Western classical or operatic musical performance is quite strong in these regions. Various countries like Italy, Austria, France, Denmark, the UK, the US, Canada, Spain, Germany, and others are known for their philharmonic orchestras and the inclusion of the French horn in these regions are quite substantial. Also, the background composition for various films produced from these countries are creating a notable space for the market.

The APAC region shows prospect as various countries are setting up musical schools and witnessing growing interest from the population. Also, the presence of Australia and New Zealand are expected to make substantial change. Various tie-ups between musical schools can boost the market as well.

The Market in the Middle East & Africa and South America may see a slow growth. This is due to the presence of several poor countries in the region.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Jacob Philharmonic Orchestra performed their first orchestra of the season with Arthur Fagen and French Horn had a role to play in it. The ever growing popularity of orchestra and growing number of music schools are expected to provide thrust to the market for French horn.

