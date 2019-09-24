Global Foundries Market, Forecast to 2022 - Featuring Alcoa, Bharat Forge, Hitachi Metals, Precision Castparts, AMCOL Metalcasting

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foundries Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the foundries? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metal manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global foundries market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 16% of the global foundries market. Africa was the smallest region in the global foundries market.



Computer-Aided Designs (CAD) programs is a major trend in the foundry market for enhanced productivity. This technology involves the adaptation of CAD files to guide additive manufacturing programs. This is similar to 3D-printing of bonded sand into optimally designed molds and cores. CAD programs help the companies in this market to optimize the casting designs.



Report Coverage



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The foundries market section of the report gives context. It compares the foundries market with other segments of the metal manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, foundries indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries

Companies Mentioned: Alcoa, Bharat Forge, Hitachi Metals, Precision Castparts, AMCOL Metalcasting

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, foundries indicators comparison.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Foundries Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Foundries Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Foundries Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Foundries Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Foundries Market Trends And Strategies



8. Foundries Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Foundries Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Foundries Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Foundries Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Foundries Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Foundries Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Foundries Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Ferrous Metal Foundries

10.1.2. Nonferrous Metal Foundries



11. Foundries Market Metrics

11.1. Foundries Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Foundries Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Alcoa

Bharat Forge

Hitachi Metals

Precision Castparts

AMCOL Metalcasting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqbn3f

