Global Adhesives Market Trends, Insights & Opportunities to 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Sika, Dow Chemical Co, and BASF

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the adhesives? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global adhesives market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global adhesives market. Africa was the smallest region in the global adhesives market.



Adhesives are being developed to increase efficiencies of engineers and to increase assembly and processing speed. Since mechanical fasteners do not allow expansion or contraction of joined materials during temperature variations, adhesives are being used to accommodate movements caused by thermal expansion of substrates even after they are fully cured. Adhesives are being used to join composites instead of fasteners because drilling holes can damage composites which leads to loss of time and money.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chemicals by end use market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The adhesives market section of the report gives context. It compares the adhesives market with other segments of the chemicals by end use market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, adhesives indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt-Based, Reactive & Others

Companies Mentioned: 3M, Henkel, Sika AG, Dow Chemical Co, BASF

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, adhesives indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned



3M

Henkel

Sika AG

Dow Chemical Co.

BASF

