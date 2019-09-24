Analysis on the Batteries Manufacturing Market, 2014-2019 & 2022 - Featuring Panasonic Corp, Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa Corp, East Penn Manufacturing Co, and EnerSys

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Batteries Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the batteries manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global batteries manufacturing market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global batteries manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global batteries manufacturing market.



With increasing global warming and consequent rise in government regulations, the demand for clean energy is increasing. Clean energy refers to energy generated from natural sources such as sunlight, wind and others. Renewable energy systems process energy from natural sources into usable forms and store in batteries for use at a later point of time.



The Batteries used in renewable energy systems include lead acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries and others. Lithium-ion batteries are the most common type of batteries used in electric vehicles. For example, the electric car manufacturers Tesla and Nissan use lithium-ion batteries to power electric motors.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electrical equipment manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The batteries manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the batteries manufacturing market with other segments of the electrical equipment manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, batteries manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Secondary Batteries, Primary Batteries

Companies Mentioned: Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc, GS Yuasa Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc, EnerSys Ltd

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, batteries manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Batteries Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Batteries Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Batteries Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Batteries Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Batteries Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Batteries Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Batteries Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Batteries Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Batteries Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Batteries Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Batteries Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Batteries Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Secondary Batteries

10.1.2. Primary Batteries



11. Batteries Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Batteries Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Batteries Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys Ltd.

