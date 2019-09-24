Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market

Aerospace 3D printing refers to the technology that transforms the way of building new products like a different part of the aerospace and defense sector. 3D printing technology is gaining momentum in the different fabricating as well as manufacturing sectors owing to its high potentials.

The 3D printing technology includes the manufacturing of physical objects through the printing of one layer at a time with the use of digital models and other special devices for material deposition. The aerospace 3D printing technology is used in the aerospace industry for the swift manufacturing of the plastic interior parts and prototype components. The technology helps in speeding up and enhancing the overall manufacturing process. The global aerospace 3D printing market will witness growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The ability to create customizable products, reduction in manufacturing errors, enhanced accuracy, and efficient use of raw materials are some of the key drivers of the market. The environment-friendly attributes of the aerospace 3D printing are further expected to boost market growth. The wide use of the technology for printing of the structural components and engines in the aerospace sector further fuels the growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace 3D printing market is segmented based on form, material type, technology, process, industry, application, and region.

Based on the form, the global market of aerospace 3D printing is divided into powder, liquid, and filament.

Depending on the material type, the global market is subdivided into metals, plastics, ceramics, and other material types.

Based on the technology, the aerospace 3D printing market is segregated into selective layer sintering (SLS), polyjet printing, stereolithography, direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), digital light processing (DLP), laser metal deposition (LMD), fuse deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, and electron beam melting (EBM).

Based on the process, the global market is divided into material extrusion, powder bed fusion, direct energy deposition, material jetting, binder jetting, sheet lamination, and vat photo-polymerization.

Based on the industry, the aerospace 3D printing market includes aircraft, spacecraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The aircraft segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Depending on the application type, the global market is segmented into structural components, engine components, and space components. The segment of engine components is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

Based on geography, the global market of aerospace 3D printing is segmented into the South America region, Asia Pacific region, Europe region, North America news, and the Middle East and Africa region.

The North America region is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the continuous developments in technology and an increase in government support. The Asia Pacific region will also witness growth in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market -

The key players of the global aerospace 3D printing market are Honeywell International, Boeing, GE, Airbus, and AERIA Luxury Interiors, Rolls-Royce. Other significant players are Sandvik, 3D Systems Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Organovo Holdings Inc.

Latest Industry News

In June 2019, Rolls-Royce, a leading player of aerospace 3D printing, announced its plan to print the aerospace parts with the use of quad-laser technology of SLM Solutions.

