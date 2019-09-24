Global Grinding Robots Market Charged to grow at the CAGR of 7 % from 2019 to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Grinding robots have grinding capabilities which remove excess materials from the surface of machined parts and products efficiently. Such robots aid in time efficiency and production cost and improve the integrity and uniformity of each workpiece rapidly. Grinding robots also aid in the reduction of health-related risks of works by removing metal dust getting in eyes or lungs during the application process.

The preference for grinding robots is extensive, as compared to CNC grinding machines owing to various advantages such as the ability of grinding and manufacture of robots and carrying out multiple applications such as material handling. The ergonomic benefits owing to the smaller footprint of robots and a need for lower investment costs are boosting the adoption of grinding robots, hence, supplementing the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, since grinding robots don’t require any additional tooling or fixtures, unlike CNC grinding machines. This is expected to support the higher shift towards the adoption of grinding robots. Burgeoning technological advancements in vision technology in robotic grinding is identified as one of the primary factors fostering market growth for grinding robots over the forecast period. For instance, manufacturers have started focusing on the improvement of laser inspection to ensure grinding and inspection of every intricate part of the machine. Additionally, laser vision sensors and vision systems are being used at a high rate to check critical points on the casting, supporting market growth. However, higher costs associated with the production and deployment of grinding robots is one of the factors hampering market growth through the assessment period.

Key Players

The global grinding robots market boasts a presence of several well-established players including ABB FANUC, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea, and Yaskawa Electric.



Market Segmentation

The global grinding robots market has been analyzed for several segments to gain an accurate and deeper understanding of the market dynamics. Such segmentation has been carried out on the basis of solution, end-user, and region. On the basis of end-users, the grinding robots market is segmented into metal and machinery sector, automotive sector, and aerospace and defense sector. Based on solution, the global grinding robots market is segmented into software, services, and hardware.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global grinding robots market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global grinding robots market at the beginning of the review period. The region is anticipated to retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing automotive industry and proliferation of deployment of automation in metal fabrication and foundry applications. Asia Pacific has a strong foothold in the construction, chemicals, power, oil & gas, and other manufacturing sectors which require industrial equipment and machinery which uses several metal components parts. These components and parts undergo grinding, casting and molding processes in metal foundries. Grinding robots can deliver continuous and smooth production of high-quality metal parts, enabling minimal wastage of material.

