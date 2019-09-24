Global Craft Beer Market: Status, Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction / Market Synopsis:

Craft beer - what used to be referred to as 'micro-brewed' or 'boutique' beer - took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Scandinavia, and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers. Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavours from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavours and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fuelling the growth of the global craft beer market.

The demand for low-alcoholic beverages has been rising with the growing interest from health-conscious consumers. Wider choice of new product range offered by key players with improved taste and low alcoholic content in beer for those of 2.8% ABV (low alcohol by volume) and less is driving the market.

Increasing penetration of craft beer among Asian consumers is expected to drive the market. However, threat from other alcoholic beverages, like wine, is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the craft beer market.

Market Segments:

The Global Craft Beer Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Distribution, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Ales (Pale, strong, Indian, brown and Scottish styles), Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Wild/Sour Beer, Wheat Beers, Porters, Stouts, Bocks, Hybrid and Specialty Beers. India pale ale (IPAs) are a major growth driver followed by pilsners.

By distribution, the market is segmented into on-trade (alcoholic drinks sold in bars, restaurants, club, pubs, etc.) and off-trade distribution (distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels).

By Application, the market is split into Bar, Food Service, and Retail.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia) and the Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries)

Research Methodology

The market report has been collected with the support of many primary (surveys, interviews, observations,) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to analyze and collect proper information for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical evaluation. Porter’s Five Force Model was used to ascertain the market evaluation precisely and to authenticate the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative study related with the craft beer market.

Conclusion:

Australia, Belgium, Germany, U.S., and New Zealand are the major craft beer producing countries with over 65% of the overall production in terms of value as well as volume. In Europe, due to the growing demand of IPA and pale, the region will have a positive impact on the global market.

On-trade distribution of craft beer accounted for over 50% in 2015 of the overall volume share.

Off-trade distribution of the product is expected to witness significant growth in developing economies as the consumer spending power in these countries is low with the high price of the product in on-trade distribution outlets

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Craft Beer Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Craft Beer by Players

4 Craft Beer by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Craft Beer Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

