Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Markets to 2029 - Hybridization of Technologies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market: Focus on Application, Technology, Type, End User, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molecular diagnostic point of care industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The molecular diagnostic point of care market generated $1,689.6 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The molecular diagnostic point of care market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as highly increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostics, increase in adoption of personalized medicines on a global level, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises. The challenges include an uncertain reimbursement scenario, a lack of high-complexity testing centers, and high capital requirement hampering the global reach.



Expert Quote



There is no doubt that near-patient molecular testing represents the future of diagnosing infectious diseases, especially those like influenza that are highly transmissible.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The molecular diagnostic point of care research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the diagnostic market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global molecular diagnostic point of care market.



Key Companies in the Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the molecular diagnostic point of care market include Hologic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux S.A., QIAGEN N.V., Quidel Corporation, Biocartis NV, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Mesa Biotech, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Spartan Biosciences Inc., DxNA LLC, and Abacus Diagnostica Oy, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular diagnostic point of care market?

What are the factors resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular diagnostic point of care market?

How is each segment of the global molecular diagnostic point of care market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in the global molecular diagnostic point of care market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers the global molecular diagnostic point of care products, and what are their contributions?

