Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, 2019-2029 - Focus on Regulatory Scenario, Workflow, Therapeutic Application, Deployment Model, Modality, Competitive Landscape

The "Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: Focus on Regulatory Scenario, Workflow, Therapeutic Application, Deployment Model, Modality, 19 Countries' Data, Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions industry projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.95% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market generated $404 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The market growth in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market can primarily be attributed to the factors such as expanding the range of applications of AI, shortage of healthcare workforce, and huge R&D investments as well as fundings. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data and barriers to physician's adoption of AI.



AI has the potential to overcome the poor physician to patient ratio. The advent of deep learning algorithms has led to the development of novel AI solutions for use in the image analysis, decision support, and other areas of medical imaging.



The research report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the medical imaging market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.



The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into hardware and software.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of workflow) is segmented into image analysis, image acquisition, detection, reporting and communication, treatment decision support, triage, predictive analysis and risk assessment, and equipment maintenance.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of therapeutic application) is segmented into specialty imaging and general imaging.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of deployment model) is segmented into cloud and web-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of modality) is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, multimodality imaging systems, and others.

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global AI-enabled medical imaging market include Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., Blackford Analysis Limited, ContextVision AB, EnvoyAI, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, iCAD, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED, Nuance Communications, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Resonance Health Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Synopsys Inc., Volpara Health Technologies Limited, VUNO Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., among others.

How is the role of AI in enhancing the treatment pathways expected to evolve in the future?

Image Analysis is currently the leading clinical application incorporating AI-based solutions. Which clinical applications of AI are expected to emerge in the field of medical imaging?

How are the industry players trying to overcome the challenges associated with the workflow integration of AI?

What is the strongest return on investment (RoI) driver bolstering the incorporation of AI in medical imaging?

What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with data availability?

How is the current dominating stake conquered by autonomous software providers expected to be impacted due to the evolving perception of end-users toward the incorporation of AI?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market to sustain the competition?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different AI-enabled solutions associated with each type of therapeutic application?

What is the scope of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

What is the role of each type of player in AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market?

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Promising Potential of AI in Revolutionizing Medical Imaging

1.3 Awaited Technological Advancements

1.4 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Scenario

1.4.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Addressable Market and Future Potential (2018-2029)

1.4.2 Assumptions and Limitations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making

2.3.2 Expanding Range of Applications

2.3.3 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce

2.3.4 Huge R&D investment

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data

2.4.2 Regulatory Challenges

2.4.3 Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Rapidly Evolving Deep Learning Techniques

2.5.2 Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships

2.5.3 Strong pipeline



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships

3.1.2 Fundings and Investments

3.1.3 Product Approvals

3.1.3.1 U.S. FDA Approvals

3.1.3.2 CE Mark Approvals

3.1.3.3 PMDA Approvals

3.1.3.4 Others

3.1.4 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (Autonomous Software Providers)

3.2.2 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (Imaging Modality Providers)

3.2.3 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (Platform Providers, IT, and Computing Vendors)

3.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Product)

3.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Workflow)

3.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Modality)

3.3.4 Growth Share Matrix (by Specialty Imaging)



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.2 Regulatory Framework

4.2.1 North America

4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in the U.S.

4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Other Countries

4.3 Physicians' Perception



5 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Perpetual Software License

5.2.2 Subscription Software License

5.2.3 Fee-Per Case Software License

5.3 Hardware



6 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Workflow)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Image Analysis

6.3 Image Acquisition

6.4 Detection

6.5 Reporting and Communication

6.6 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

6.7 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

6.8 Triage

6.9 Equipment Maintenance



7 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Therapeutic Application)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Specialty Imaging

7.2.1 Cardiology

7.2.2 Oncology

7.2.2.1 Lung Cancer

7.2.2.2 Breast Cancer

7.2.2.3 Other Cancer Types

7.2.3 Neurology

7.2.4 Respiratory

7.2.5 Orthopedics

7.2.6 Others

7.3 General Imaging



8 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Deployment Model)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

8.3 On-Premise Solutions



9 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Modality)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Computed Tomography (CT)

9.3 Magnetic Resonance (MR)

9.4 Ultrasound

9.5 X-Ray

9.6 Mammography

9.7 Multimodality Imaging Systems

9.8 Other Modalities



10 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Footprint: North America AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

10.2.2 North America AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, by Country

10.2.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Footprint: Europe AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

10.3.2 Europe AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, by Country

10.3.2.1 U.K.

10.3.2.2 Germany

10.3.2.3 France

10.3.2.4 Spain

10.3.2.5 Italy

10.3.2.6 Switzerland

10.3.2.7 Sweden

10.3.2.8 Netherlands

10.3.2.9 Rest-of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Market Footprint: Asia-Pacific AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

10.4.2 Asia-Pacific AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, by Country

10.4.2.1 China

10.4.2.2 Japan

10.4.2.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.2.4 South Korea

10.4.2.5 India

10.4.2.6 Singapore

10.4.2.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

10.5.1 Market Footprint: Rest-of-the World AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

10.5.2 Rest-of-the World AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, by Country

10.5.2.1 Israel

10.5.2.2 Brazil

10.5.2.3 Mexico

10.5.2.4 Others



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Aidoc

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Aidoc in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis: Aidoc

11.3 Arterys Inc.

11.4 Beijing Infervision Technology Co. Ltd.

11.5 Blackford Analysis Limited

11.6 ContextVision AB

11.7 EnvoyAI

11.8 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.9 General Electric Company

11.10 iCAD, Inc.

11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.12 Mirada Medical Limited

11.13 Nuance Communications, Inc.

11.14 NVIDIA Corporation

11.15 Resonance Health Ltd.

11.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.17 Siemens Healthineers AG

11.18 Synopsys, Inc.

11.19 Volpara Health Technologies Limited

11.20 VUNO lnc.

11.21 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.



