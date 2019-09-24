United States Carpet & Rug Market Report, 2019 to 2025 - Market Rose 2.4% to Reach $11.8B in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Carpet and Rug Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the carpet and rug market in the U.S. amounted to $11.8B in 2018, an increase of 2.4% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

The market value increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2015 with an increase of 3.9% y-o-y. Carpet and rug consumption peaked in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the near future.



Carpet & Rug Production in the U.S.



In value terms, carpet and rug production totaled $9B in 2018.



Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, the carpet and rug exports from the U.S. amounted to 470 tonnes, lowering by -5.6% against the previous year. Over the period under review, carpet and rug exports continue to indicate a deep curtailment. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 with an increase of 21% year-to-year. In that year, carpet and rug exports reached their peak of 709 tonnes. From 2017 to 2018, the growth of carpet and rug exports failed to regain its momentum.



In value terms, carpet and rug exports stood at $1.8M (estimates) in 2018. In general, carpet and rug exports continue to indicate an abrupt slump. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2015 with an increase of 2.2% y-o-y. Over the period under review, carpet and rug exports reached their maximum at $3M in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Exports by Country



Panama (88 tonnes), the UK (55 tonnes) and Guyana (49 tonnes) were the main destinations of carpet and rug exports from the U.S., with a combined 41% share of total exports. These countries were followed by Singapore, the Dominican Republic, Australia, China, Ecuador, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and Aruba, which together accounted for a further 36%.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main countries of destination, was attained by Spain (+113.0% per year), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, China ($174K), Aruba ($160K) and Australia ($127K) appeared to be the largest markets for carpet and rug exported from the U.S. worldwide, together comprising 26% of total exports. Singapore, Panama, Spain, the UK, Mexico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Brazil lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 34%.



Spain (+80.0% per year) recorded the highest growth rate of exports, in terms of the main countries of destination over the last five years, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the average carpet and rug export price amounted to $3,811 per tonne, declining by -1.6% against the previous year. In general, the carpet and rug export price continues to indicate a deep decline. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2015 an increase of 9.8% y-o-y. In that year, the average export prices for carpets and rugs attained their peak level of $4,829 per tonne. From 2016 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average export prices for carpets and rugs remained at a lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices for the major foreign markets. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Aruba ($16,456 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Guyana ($636 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Aruba, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced mixed trend patterns.



Imports into the U.S.



Carpet and rug imports into the U.S. amounted to 625K tonnes in 2018, growing by 17% against the previous year. Overall, the total imports indicated an increase from 2013 to 2018: its volume grew at an average annual rate of +10.3% over the last five years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, carpet and rug imports increased by +63.1% against 2013 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of 17% y-o-y. In that year, carpet and rug imports attained their peak and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, carpet and rug imports totaled $2.5B (estimates) in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +6.9% from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when imports increased by 15% against the previous year. Over the period under review, carpet and rug imports reached their peak figure in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



Imports by Country



India (205K tonnes), China (163K tonnes) and Turkey (162K tonnes) were the main suppliers of carpet and rug imports to the U.S., together comprising 85% of total imports.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main suppliers, was attained by Turkey, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest carpet and rug suppliers to the U.S. were India ($837M), China ($593M) and Turkey ($559M), with a combined 79% share of total imports.



In terms of the main suppliers, Turkey recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to imports, over the last five years, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



In 2018, the average carpet and rug import price amounted to $4,019 per tonne, waning by -4.2% against the previous year. In general, the carpet and rug import price continues to indicate a perceptible contraction. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 when the average import price increased by 0.6% year-to-year. In that year, the average import prices for carpets and rugs reached their peak level of $4,728 per tonne. From 2015 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average import prices for carpets and rugs remained at a lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Belgium ($4,961 per tonne), while the price for Egypt ($3,169 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced a decline.

The report provides on a comprehensive survey of the U.S. carpet and rug market. It exhibits the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains actual data on the largest players in the industry.

Data Coverage

Carpet and rug market size;

Carpet and rug production, value of shipments;

Key market players and their profiles;

Exports, imports and trade balance;

Import and export prices;

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;

Key industry statistics;

Life cycle of the carpet and rug industry;

Number of establishments and their locations;

Employment data;

Carpet and rug industry productivity.



Companies Mentioned

Shaw Industries

Mohawk Industries

Bentley Mills

J & J Industries

Tandus Centiva

Interface

TDG Operations

Mountville Mills

Royalty Carpet Mills

Syntec Industries

The Dixie Group

Oriental Weavers U.S.A.

Lexmark Carpet Mills

Garland Sales

Apache Mills

Rieter Automotive North America

Engineered Floors

Interfaceflor

Mohawk Carpet

Beaulieu of America

Maples Industries

Aladdin Manufacturing Corporation

Tandus Group

Beaulieu Group

Mohawk Carpet Distribution

General Felt Industries

Interface Americas

Bari Home Corporation

