The World Market for Passenger Cars (2014-2022): Size & Growth, Products, Supply Chain, Trends & Strategies

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the passenger car? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicles market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global passenger car market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global passenger car market. Africa was the smallest region in the global passenger car market.



Additive manufacturing is continuously evolving and automobile manufacturers are now using 3D printing technology to reduce production time and costs. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. It is being used to build prototypes of cars, concept models, design verification and functional parts used in test vehicles and engines.



Automobile manufacturers are also using 3D printing to build a variety of tools, jigs and fixtures used in assembly and manufacturing processes. 3D printing helps in rapid prototyping, increases assembly line efficiency, lowers turnaround time, improves flexibility in design and reduces wastage of materials.



Report Coverage



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The passenger car market section of the report gives context. It compares the passenger car market with other segments of the motor vehicles market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, passenger car indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle

Companies Mentioned: Volkswagen, Toyota, General Motors , Renault-Nissan, Hyundai-Kia

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, passenger car indicators comparison.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Passenger Car Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Passenger Car Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Passenger Car Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Passenger Car Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Passenger Car Market Trends And Strategies



8. Passenger Car Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Passenger Car Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Passenger Car Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Passenger Car Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Passenger Car Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Passenger Car Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Passenger Car Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Hatchback

10.1.2. Sedan

10.1.3. Utility Vehicle



11. Passenger Car Market Metrics

11.1. Passenger Car Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Passenger Car Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



