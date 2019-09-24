Hemp Extraction Labs USA announces Joint Venture Partnerships for Investors

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Extraction Labs USA (HELUSA) announced today it is inviting investors to explore equity partnership opportunities with their company to finance their commercial hemp extraction labs in Colorado and across the U.S.



HELUSA is only one of a handful of companies offering this type of equity opportunity.

HELUSA is pleased to share they have several key advantages over competitors and a unique approach over on-site development for indoor commercial hemp processing.

Typically18 to 24 months are needed to design, engineer, permit and construct a commercial facility. HELUSA has a major speed to market advantage. HELUSA can fabricate portable, industrial extraction labs in house, equip the labs and produce a fully functioning, fully permitted 6,000 lb/day extraction lab in approximately 25 weeks with an anticipated yield of 100+ Kilos of pharmaceutical grade Isolate every 24 hours.

HELUSA will process the hemp, test it, certify it, label it and sell pharmaceutical grade extract.



HELUSA’s commercial labs are 100% approved by the State of Colorado including state wide building permits for wind/snow load and seismic. HELUSA’s design has received designation by the State of Colorado as an Indoor Industrial Building suitable for installation in the state below 11,000’ elevation. HELUSA’s labs are blast proof, category 3 hurricane proof, will function in -20 degrees and last 50 years.

About Hemp Extraction Labs USA

The HELUSA team has been fabricating, equipping, transporting and providing infrastructure services along with commissioning their state of the art industrial buildings for the O&G sector for 20 years. HELUSA has taken that expertise and applied it to the hemp sector. A leading hemp and cannabis extraction expert/operator and his team are now part of the HELUSA team.

HELUSA has fabricated, equipped and commissioned over $500M worth of O&G industrial buildings in the last few years.

HELUSA’s team consists of corporate executives, industrial design, electrical and mechanical engineers along with bio-chemists and molecular biologists who are market leaders in molecular isolation.



HELUSA has developed an industrial solution that can be completed in a fraction of the time it typically takes from the numerous constraints for onsite construction.



HELUSA’s incredible speed to fabricate, equip, commission and run extraction labs creates numerous possibilities quickly without the constraints associated with site built construction.



Contact: Hemp Extraction Labs USA, Steven Borden, V.P. of Business Development,

Steven@hempextractionlabsusa.com , 1-877-287-1327



