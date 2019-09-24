Department of Veterans Affairs Selects Veros Real Estate Solutions to Develop Appraisal Management Services

Santa Ana, CA-based collateral valuation service provider tapped to provide technology solution to improve home buying process for America's military Veterans.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veros Real Estate Solutions, an industry leader in enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services, announces that it was awarded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Appraisal Management Services contract. Through this contract, Veros will provide appraisal solutions as part of VA Home Loan Guaranty program, enhancing VA's appraisal process and increasing the efficiency of how military Veterans obtain home loans.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs fulfills the American dream of homeownership for our nation’s Veterans. It’s an honor for Veros to be selected for our valuation expertise and risk management capabilities to enable a more efficient VA loan process. Through our solutions and fueled by our admiration for those who have served our nation, we look forward to helping Veterans realize that dream," said Darius Bozorgi, President and CEO of Veros.

Veros will work to improve the veteran’s home buying experience by focusing on efficiencies related to the appraisal scheduling, tracking and completion process. Veros will also work with VA to enhance collateral data collection, risk review analytics, and reduce the overall risk associated with VA loans.

"We look forward to benefiting from the experience Veros has amassed in working with the GSEs and FHA," said Jeffrey London, MPA, Executive Director of VA's Loan Guaranty Service.

About Veros Real Estate Solutions

A mortgage technology innovator since 2001, Veros is a proven leader in enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services. The firm combines the power of predictive technology, data analytics, and industry expertise to deliver advanced automated solutions that control risk and increase profits throughout the mortgage industry, from loan origination to servicing and securitization. Veros’ services include automated valuation, fraud and risk detection; portfolio analysis, forecasting, and next-generation collateral risk management platforms. Veros is the primary architect and technology provider of the GSEs’ Uniform Collateral Data Portal® (UCDP). Veros also works closely with the FHA to support its Electronic Appraisal Delivery (EAD) portal. For more information, visit www.veros.com or call 866-458-3767.

