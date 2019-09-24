Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

By the time your kids get enrolled in grade school, they make it pretty clear that they need to get daring on their bicycle. And at a time like these, you do not only need to buy them a reliable and high-quality bicycle, but also a Kids Bicycle Helmets for their safety on the roads. Ironically, it is also a time when your kids want to look cool, so obviously you cannot expect them to wear the faded, dull, old-fashioned helmets. The kids need a helmet with three important qualities – the helmet has to have a cool appearance, it has to be very comfortable on the hearing, and it should be something their friends like to wear too.

There are multiple varieties of helmets that are available for kids of different fashion sense. One of the varieties is Bell Sidetrack, which is getting popular among kids for different reasons. Firstly, it looks cool and is available in both the MIPS and the non-MIPS versions too. There are WOOM helmets too that provide the best head coverage, but they are a little tough for young kids to operate. The head coverage is maximum, but comfort can be a problem. However, the side straps could add a pinch-free operation.

Kids Bicycle Helmets have immense popularity among kids in the above-given countries; most of the key players are from the same countries too. Some of the popular names are OGK KABUTO, Dorel, Vista Outdoor, Merida, Trek Bicycle, Mavic, Giant, KASK, Uvex, Specialized, Scott Sports, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Laze.

Companies like OGK KABUTO, Vista, and Mavic are strongly likely to dominate the international market of Kids Bicycle Helmet economy with an anticipated growth rate in the coming years because of the prompt developing industry infrastructure and increased product commercialization.

