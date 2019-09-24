Global Contact Center Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Contact Center Market 2018-2022

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A central point of an organization from where all customer contacts are managed is called contact center. It has a significant role in customer relationship management. Also called customer interaction center, which plays a major role in streamlining the process of customers care contact management.

The major factor that underlines the expansion of the global contact center market is the increase in adoption of cloud technology, to run contact center. The high level of accuracy, better speed, and greater efficacy offered by cloud-based contract center are encouraging growth of the market. Currently, chatbots are integrated into interaction solutions of contact centers. This is not reducing response time, but also likely to curb manual errors. These advantages backed3by technical advancements, are expected to impel contract center market growth. Availability of software such as Business Process Automation (BPA), Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is expected to boost the market growth, as they scale up performance. On the downside, lack of support to achieve an ASA can resist market’s expansion.

Market Key Players

Aspect, Cisco Systems, and Genesys are some of the key players that are operational in the global contact center market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market. It states history and latest trends of key players that aids in comprehending the competitive landscape of the market. The

Segmental Outline

The global contract center market has been studied under two main categories ; type of deployment and type of interaction categories. By deployment, on-premises and cloud-based are two major segments of the global market. The cloud segment is expected to generate sizable revenue for the worldwide market. By the type of interaction, voice, text, and social media are crucial segments of the worldwide market. Recently, social media is observed to be the major platform for human to interact. The growing accessibility of social media is likely to drive the market over a certain span of time. Followed by the voice interaction segment and the text segment are likely to gain considerable traction for the worldwide market owing to their providing a feasible communications.

Detailed Regional Analysis

By region, Americas, APAC, and EMEA ( Europe, and the Middle East Asia and Africa) are countries that have been studied for analyzing the contact center market expansion possibilities. The rapid expansion of the service industry, easy availability of employees , and employees cost-effectiveness are factors that are likely to propel the Asia Pacific market. The North American is expected to register a moderate rate of growth, as most business giants in the region tends to outsource their custom care services. In Europe, the market is likely to experience traction owing to the continuous launch of innovations that generate the extensive need for customer care.

Industry Update

September 2019

Cisco, a multinational technology conglomerate, launched Cisco Webex, its cloud-based contact center.



