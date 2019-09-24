GMO Corn Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “GMO Corn Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “GMO Corn Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The GMO Corn Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global GMO Corn market. This report focused on GMO Corn market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global GMO Corn Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in GMO Corn industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global GMO Corn industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating GMO Corn types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and GMO Corn industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This GMO Corn business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

North America will be the largest consumer of GMO corn, while the Asia-Pacific will spearhead the global GMO corn production. Higher acceptance of GMO crops among consumers in the US and Canada will keep North America at a leading position in the expansion of the global GMO corn market through 2025.

This report focuses on GMO Corn volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GMO Corn market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of GMO Corn in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their GMO Corn manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Groupe Limagrain

Syngenta

DowDuPont

Monsanto

BASF

Bayer CropScience

KWS Saat

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Herbicide Tolerant

Insect Tolerant

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Feed & Residual

Biodiesel

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of GMO Corn

1.1 Definition of GMO Corn

1.2 GMO Corn Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GMO Corn Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Herbicide Tolerant

1.2.3 Insect Tolerant

1.2.4 Others

1.3 GMO Corn Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global GMO Corn Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Feed & Residual

1.3.4 Biodiesel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global GMO Corn Overall Market

1.4.1 Global GMO Corn Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GMO Corn Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America GMO Corn Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe GMO Corn Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China GMO Corn Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan GMO Corn Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia GMO Corn Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India GMO Corn Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of GMO Corn

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GMO Corn

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of GMO Corn

…..

8 GMO Corn Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Groupe Limagrain

8.1.1 Groupe Limagrain GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Groupe Limagrain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Groupe Limagrain GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Syngenta

8.2.1 Syngenta GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Syngenta Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Syngenta GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 DowDuPont

8.3.1 DowDuPont GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 DowDuPont Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 DowDuPont GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Monsanto

8.4.1 Monsanto GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Monsanto Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Monsanto GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 BASF

8.5.1 BASF GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 BASF GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Bayer CropScience

8.6.1 Bayer CropScience GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Bayer CropScience Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Bayer CropScience GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 KWS Saat

8.7.1 KWS Saat GMO Corn Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 KWS Saat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 KWS Saat GMO Corn Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued....

