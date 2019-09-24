The World Market for Functional Chewing Gum to 2023 - Increasing Online Presence of Functional Chewing Gum Vendors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The functional chewing gum market analysis considers sales from products, including oral health gum, nicotine gum, weight gum, and lifestyle gum. The analysis report also considers the sales of functional chewing gum in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the oral health gum segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising consumer awareness about oral hygiene and awareness awareness will play a significant role in the oral health gum segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy, growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum, and strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers. However, lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques, safety concerns about functional chewing gum, and stringent regulations and health claim validations may hamper the growth of the functional chewing gum industry over the forecast period.



Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers



Functional chewing gum manufacturers are increasingly focusing on promoting the sales of their products. They are doing so by selling their products through various channels and partnering with gymnasiums, pharmacies, and wellness centers. Vendors are also focusing on increasing the availability of their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, and hard discount stores and online channels. This will lead to the expansion of the global functional chewing gum market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing online presence of functional chewing gum vendors



Functional chewing gum vendors are making efforts to expand their online presence with the rising preferences for online shopping and strong strong penetration of smartphones and the Internet. Growing focus on online sales channels also helps them to maximize profit and eliminate overhead costs. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global functional chewing gum market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and line in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional chewing gum manufacturers, that include:



Also, the functional chewing gum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



