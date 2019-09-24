Europe Urinary Catheters Market to Reach USD 1.76 billion by 2026; Germany to Exhibit Staggering Growth Trajectory: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Urinary Catheters Market Research Report are Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., Clinisupplies Ltd. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising incidence of urinary incontinence in European countries is expected to be the key driver of the Europe urinary catheters market growth during the forecast period. According to the World Federation of Incontinence Patients (WFIP), there are 36 million people suffering from urinary incontinence in the 27 European Union (EU) countries presently. Out of these, 60% are women and the prevalence of the disorder is expected to climb due to the increasing life-expectancy of Europeans. Furthermore, the Global Forum on Incontinence states that in the whole of Europe, about 9.9% of the continent’s total population was reeling under the effects of urinary incontinence in 2018. These numbers will augment the expansion of the Europe urinary catheters market in the coming decade.





Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, projects that the Europe urinary catheters market value will reach USD 1.76 billion by 2026 from its current value of USD 1.08 billion. The report also provides a detailed assessment of the factors and emerging trends in competition and regions that will influence and shape the market in the stipulated period.

Catheters are instruments that are used when a person is unable to urinate on his own. Inability to empty the bladder can cause kidney damage as the urine gets built up in the kidneys and causes infection. It can result in permanent kidney damage and sometimes even death. Urinary catheters collect urine from the bladder to a drainage bag through a semi-flexible, hollow tube. They generally need to be used for a short period of time till the person can urinate normally again. However, in older people, there may be protracted usage or may be even permanent. The devices can be made out silicone, plastic, or rubber.





Steadily Climbing Number of Aging People in Europe to Propel the Market

The Europe urinary catheters market size is slated for considerable expansion owing to the increasing geriatric population in the continent. The United Nations data on population shows that Europe houses the largest number of elderly people in the world, with one in every four Europeans being 60 years and above in age. According to the WFIP’s projections, by 2050, the number of Europeans above 65 years of age will increase at a rate of 70% and those aged above 80 will shoot up by 170%. Since urinary disorders are very likely to affect old people, a growing geriatric population brings good news for the Europe urinary catheters market. To add to that, life-expectancy in Europe has gone up at a healthy rate, elongating lifespans of people and driving up the demand for urinary catheters.



Increasing Number of Surgeries to Fuel Revenue Generation in Germany; Italy to Follow

With USD 0.26 billion of revenue generated in 2018, Germany is expected to lead the Europe urinary catheters market during the forecast period. The two main factors for this development are the rise in urology surgeries and growing number of elderly people suffering from urinary incontinence. Italy is anticipated to take second place to Germany in terms of revenue in the Europe urinary catheters market till 2026 owing to rapidly spreading awareness about urinary disorders. Increasing number of surgeries will enable France to register a high CAGR, with 1.1 million urology surgeries already been performed, as per the data released by the OECD.

Launching of Novel Products to Drive the Competition

Competition in the Europe urinary catheters market is driven by increased R&D activities to develop new products and mergers and acquisitions. For example, Coloplast launched a new range of products, SenSura Mio Baby and SenSura Mio Kids, specifically designed for kids and babies having to live with a stoma. Further, companies are acquiring other players to strengthen their grip on the market. For example, C.R. Bard, along with its urology and urinary incontinence products, was acquired by BD in 2017 to diversify their product range and establish a stronger presence in the market.





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Healthcare Overview (Number of Hospitals, Hospital beds, Aged Care Centers, Healthcare Spending, etc.) – For Key Countries, 2018 Disease Prevalence – Selective Diseases such as Urinary Incontinence, BPH, etc. – For Key Countries, 2018 Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions Pricing Analysis – By Major Companies/Brands Technological Developments in Urinary Catheters

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Products Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others 5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Age Care Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Switzerland Ukraine Poland Portugal Rest of Nordic



Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…



