Central Nervous System (CNS) Drugs: Worldwide Markets (2014-2022), Product Analysis, Supply Chain, Trends & Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the central nervous system drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The central nervous system drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the central nervous system drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, central nervous system drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Nervous System Drugs, Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS drugs

Companies Mentioned: Biogen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG

Metrics Covered: Parkinson Prevalence Rate, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, central nervous system drugs indicators comparison.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

North America was the largest region in the global central nervous system drugs market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global central nervous system drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global central nervous system drugs market.



Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with technology companies and incorporating wearables in clinical studies and for research and development of CNS disease treatments. These wearable devices make use of sensors to detect early symptoms of Parkinson's disease such as tremors, slowness and stiffness in patients. Researchers use this data to gain insights about the disease and potential drug reactions, and thus reduce the time for trials by 30% to 50%.



For instance, in 2017, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research collaborated with specialty drugmaker Cynapsus Therapeutics and Intel to integrate wearable technology in a Phase-III clinical trial of APL-130277, an experimental drug for Parkinson's disease. Biogen, a leading CNS drugmaker is using Fitbit, a smart wearable tracker, to better understand multiple sclerosis in patient studies, and the technology is expected to extend in Alzheimer's disease research.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Nervous System Drugs

10.1.2. Analgesics

10.1.3. Anti-Parkinson drugs

10.1.4. Anesthetics

10.1.5. Anti-Epileptics

10.1.6. Other CNS drugs



11. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Central Nervous System Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Biogen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5dzr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.