Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

The Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube is known widely for its high dimensional accuracy and the extra smooth surface finish. These are the Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Steel pipe used for mechanical structures. The most important advantage of using these tools are the result of cold forming achieved by rolling or drawing. After the cold compress, the resulting consolidation can be reached or used selectively for additional hardness or durability value through the heat treatment. They make excellent hydraulic equipment since they add to the structural durability and enhance efficiency as well. The enhanced resistance value is of the main essence. What makes these tubes popular is their availability in the desired dimension and sizes.

They can be used for a wide range of application including heat exchangers, gas bottles, elevator tubes, HPL tubes with alternatively galvanized surfaces, phosphate surfaces, pit props, hawse pipes, bicycle frames, motorbike frames, and stabilizer pipes. Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tubes are also used for textile machine construction and in the manufacturing of cylindrical pipes, telescopic pipes, and the piston pipes as well. In terms of the automotive applications, these pipes come of great use since they can be well-fitted as transmission shafts, piston pins, and the fuel injection pipes too. Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube is widely used for power steering systems as well. Most of the manufacturers use them for ball cages production as well.

Market Segmentation of Seamless Tube

The market of Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube is mainly segmented depending on the type of tubes available. The raw material or basic component differentiates them into three categories – Carbon Steel and the Stainless Steel. The carbon component makes them an ideal tube in oil and boiler industry. In terms of Industrial segmentation, they can be divided into four types: the oil industry, the boiler industry, the construction industry, and the automobile industry.

Geographical Segmentation of Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube

The Geographical Market Segmentation of Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tubes manufacturing divides them into four major regions, namely North America, Japan, China, and Europe. Of all these, the consumption is, however, more so in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, Europe, Italy, Russia, and France. Some of the countries where consumption rate is high are Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, GCC Countries, South and Central America, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, India, and Australia.

Top Players in market

Several European and Chinese companies have established their brand awareness in this industry, and some of the key market players are Valin Group, Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube, Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation, Carrldea Technology Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe, Kangcheng Precision Tube, Shengtak New Materials, Lal Baba Seamless Tubes, Voestalpine Rotec, Tenaris, and Tubace.

Latest News

As reported by a recent survey, the Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube is likely to expand to 214 Million US$ by the year 2025, and this expansion will happen at the CAGR rate of 11% during the forecasted period. Hence, the forecast suggests an interesting growth rate.

