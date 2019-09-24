World Market Analysis for Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Parks 2014-2022 - Featuring Krusger, Zoological Garden of Berlin, American Museum of Natural History, National Museum of China, British Museum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Parks - Global Market Review 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider arts market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market section of the report gives context. It compares the museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market with other segments of the arts market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions

Companies Mentioned: Krusger, Zoological garden of Berlin, the American Museum of Natural History, National Museum of China, British Museum

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

North America was the largest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market. Africa was the smallest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market.



Changes are being made in the zoos as a result of rise in ethical concern for animals. Initiatives are being implemented to change the way humans experience while visiting a zoo. Concern for animal rights paved many serious policies as to which many zoos have to recondition if they are going to last. For example, Philadelphia Zoo has come up with a Big Cat crossing as a part of zoo360 initiative.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Trends And Strategies



8. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Museums

10.1.2. Historical Sites

10.1.3. Zoos & Botanical Gardens

10.1.4. Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions



11. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Metrics

11.1. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wn0n6w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.