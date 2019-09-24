SPI Energy Announces Closing on the Dover and Clayfield Solar Projects

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced the closing on the Dover and Clayfield solar projects from the previously announced framework agreement to acquire up to eight solar projects in the state of Oregon (the “Oregon Portfolio”).



The Dover and Clayfield solar projects will produce a total of approximately 5.45MW in the State of Oregon. Both projects are ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) projects and they are located in Clakamas County. Along with the Belvedere, Manchester and Waterford solar projects that were acquired earlier, the Company has now closed 5 of the 8 projects within the Oregon Portfolio.

Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy, commented, "We are pleased with the timely closing of the Dover and Clayfield solar projects as the Oregon Portfolio is a major part of our strategic plan to broaden our solar projects pipeline in the United States in 2019.”

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is an established green energy player with global operations in key markets in Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States. It is leveraging its solar platform and industry expertise to make strategic investment opportunities in green industries with significant growth and earnings potential and/or industries than can benefit from green power.

For inquiries, please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

RedChip Companies

Bruce Haase

(407) 712-8965

bruce@redchip.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.