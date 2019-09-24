Ergonomic Office Chair Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction / Market Synopsis:

An ergonomic office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Usually, ergonomic office chairs have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

The global office furniture market will reach to US$30.5 billion by 2022 at a 5.8% CAGR between 2017-2022. Among sales channels, retail stores could rank higher (nearly US$9.6 billion by 2022).

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ preferences. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, and especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to maturity, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, and as competition intensifies, prices gaps between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3421716-2018-2023-global-ergonomic-office-chair-consumption-market-report



Market Segmentation:

The Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into 2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment and >3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment.

By application, the market is segmented into Enterprise Procurement, Government Procurement, School Procurement, Individual Procurement, and Other.

Key Players

A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Group

Okamura Corporation

Kimball Office

AURORA

TopStar

Bristol

True Innovations

Nowy Styl

SUNON GROUP

Knoll

UE Furniture

Quama Group

UB Office Systems

Kinnarps Holding

King Hong Industrial

KI

Global Group

Teknion

Kokuyo

AIS

CHUENG SHINE

Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing

PSI Seating

ITOKI

Elite Office Furniture

Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture

Izzy+

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), and the Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Conclusion:

The global office furniture market is envisaged to find growth due to the rising demand for ergonomic furniture that helps to keep health issues of employees such as back pain at bay. Increasing focus on comfort could encourage manufacturers to design and develop more products accordingly. The need to maintain employee wellness is expected to promote the demand for comfortable chairs, desks, and other types of office furniture.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair by Players

4 Ergonomic Office Chair by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3421716-2018-2023-global-ergonomic-office-chair-consumption-market-report



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.