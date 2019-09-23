Alexey Miller and South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov discuss ongoing and future cooperation

Background

In August 2009, Gazprom brought into operation the Dzuarikau – Tskhinval gas trunkline to provide direct gas supplies from the Russian Federation to South Ossetia.

In April 2010, Gazprom and the Government of South Ossetia signed the Cooperation Agreement until 2029.

Gazprom developed the General Scheme for gas infrastructure expansion in South Ossetia. The document provides for gas infrastructure expansion in some 200 localities and the construction of over 520 and 370 kilometers of inter-settlement and intra-settlement gas pipelines, respectively.

In May 2018, the Governments of the Russian Federation and South Ossetia signed an Agreement on the terms of sale and purchase of shares and on further activities of Gazprom South Ossetia. The Agreement entered into force in November 2018.