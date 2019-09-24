Device advancements to be discussed at the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference 2019

Respiratory Drug Delivery

SMi Reports: New developments for respiratory devices are making headlines ahead of the Respiratory Drug Delivery conference this December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are proud to announce the launch of their Respiratory Drug Delivery conference which will take place on 5th – 6th December 2019 in London, UK. The purpose of the two-day agenda is to bring together clinical researchers, respiratory drug manufacturers and solution providers to discuss the current research and developments in providing appropriate long-term treatments that adhere to patient’s needs, analysing the success of digital medical devices and connective health technology in aiding the diagnosis of severe asthma and COPD.In recent news, leading pharmaceutical company, Novartis has developed the first inhaler to be certified under MDR. MDR reviews it as:“robust and that we assess accurately to the Safety & Performance requirements of the new EU regulations. Equally importantly, we are on a daily basis increasing the capacity of our reviewer teams; we now have significant capability with experienced very well trained, fully competent experts to undertake MDR reviews. We are confident we can support our large client base in both renewing existing MDD certificates and achieving MDR certification.” (Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, 2019)With an increasing number of the population developing respiratory diseases, where in the UK alone has approximately 12.7 million having a history of asthma, COPD or another longstanding respiratory illness, it solidifies the necessity of the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference. It not only provides the opportunity to network and learn from key opinion leaders regarding the topic, but also an opportunity to jumpstart a conversation on methods of tackling the growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses.For those interested in attending there is an early bird sale of £300 for bookings made before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr5 Topics for 2019 include:• Assessing the product development and treatment landscape• Evaluating respiratory device design development and novel technologies• Exploring digital connective inhalation• Pricing and reimbursement and the issues associated with pricing pressures of Asthma and COPD inhalersFor the full details and brochure, with the complete agenda and speaker line-up, it is available to download online at http://www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr5 Respiratory Drug Delivery5th – 6th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate and sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168ReferenceBrennan, Z. (2019) ‘Novartis Inhaler is First Device to be Certified Under MDR’, RAPS.org, 11 SeptemberAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



