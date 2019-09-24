Global Art Supplies Market Market Growth Opportunities 2019 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Art Supplies Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Art Supplies Market
Schools account for a significant share of the overall demand for art supplies. Use of pencils, pens, notebooks, whiteboards, markers, etc. for art purposes in schools have been a major contributor to the art supplies market. Increasing focus on art and crafts as an important extra-curricular activity apart from sports is another factor that is boosting the demand for art supplies in school end-use sector. Independent professional end-user segment is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in art auctions, exhibitions and shows.
This report focuses on Art Supplies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Art Supplies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Art Supplies manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Top Key Players Include
Faber-Castell
Kokuyo Camlin
F.I.L.A Group
Societe BIC
Hallmark Cards (Crayola)
Maped
Staedtler Mars
Pentel
Pilot
Newell Brands
Pelikan
Mitsubishi Pencil
Linc Pen & Plastics
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Art Supplies in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pencil
Pen
Colours
Highlighter
Marker
Others
Segment by Application
School
Home and Hobby
Offices
Independent Professionals
Others
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
