Global Art Supplies Market Market Growth Opportunities 2019 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Art Supplies Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Supplies Market

Schools account for a significant share of the overall demand for art supplies. Use of pencils, pens, notebooks, whiteboards, markers, etc. for art purposes in schools have been a major contributor to the art supplies market. Increasing focus on art and crafts as an important extra-curricular activity apart from sports is another factor that is boosting the demand for art supplies in school end-use sector. Independent professional end-user segment is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in art auctions, exhibitions and shows.

This report focuses on Art Supplies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Art Supplies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Art Supplies manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Top Key Players Include

Faber-Castell

Kokuyo Camlin

F.I.L.A Group

Societe BIC

Hallmark Cards (Crayola)

Maped

Staedtler Mars

Pentel

Pilot

Newell Brands

Pelikan

Mitsubishi Pencil

Linc Pen & Plastics

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4462318-global-art-supplies-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Art Supplies in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pencil

Pen

Colours

Highlighter

Marker

Others

Segment by Application

School

Home and Hobby

Offices

Independent Professionals

Others

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4462318-global-art-supplies-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.