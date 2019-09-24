Nutritional Products International’s Offers Critical FDA Compliance Services to Health & Wellness Companies Entering the U.S. Market

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Products International provides critical FDA compliance expertise to health and wellness companies that seek to sell dietary supplements in the United States.

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration regulates nutraceutical supplements and dietary ingredients. The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 prohibits manufacturers and distributors of dietary supplements and ingredients from marketing products that are adulterated or misbranded.

Since there are no uniform guidelines that all nations follow, dietary supplement companies may be able to make a health claim in one country, but not in the U.S. There also are ingredients that are allowed elsewhere but not in the U.S.

“NPI helps companies have the correct wording and ingredients on their labels and packaging,” said Rosemarie Sunderland, NPI’s certified food scientist and labeling expert who has more than 10 years of experience in the food industry. “It is important that if a company wants to do business in the United States, they fully understand the FDA’s food and labeling regulations.”

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, said Sunderland works closely with NPI's clients who have products that must meet FDA regulations.

“NPI offers a one-stop solution which means we work very closely with our clients to make sure they understand FDA regulations and requirements,” Gould said. “Rosemarie has extensive experience in product development and food labeling.”

Sunderland has worked on bringing many products from product concept to market.

Meeting FDA compliance is a huge undertaking, but NPI takes the stress out of the process,” Gould said. “Rosemarie is an FDA expert. She has successfully guided hundreds of clients through the FDA compliance maze.”

For more information, visit nutricompany.com or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

