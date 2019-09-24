Integrative Health Practitioner Dr. Ruth Daby to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ERWIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every one of us is a beautiful diamond. Psychology can clean maybe one or two facets of the diamond, but it cannot clean the others.

Dr. Ruth Daby holds a PhD in psychology. She worked for Indian Health Service for nine years on a reservation in South Dakota before working for Veterans Affairs.

“What I found as a psychologist was that my clients got better, but they didn't get well,” says Dr. Daby.

Now retired, Dr. Daby has transitioned to energy healing. Today, Dr. Daby is an integrative health practitioner. She is a Board Certified Polarity Practitioner, a Reconnective Healing Practitioner, a Holistic Health Practitioner and a Reiki Master. She is certified in the Emotion Code, has taken workshops in BioGeometry, Dowsing and is an Ordained Minister in the Healing Angels Ministry. She works not only with people but also has started to work with animals.

“Each modality has its function. Essential oils, dowsing, polarity, emotion code: I mix and match depending on the client's needs,” says Dr. Daby. “Sometimes a client will say, ‘This is what I want’ and I will honor that, but most of the time they just entrust themselves to my magic.”

“Polarity Therapy is a system of treatment used in alternative medicine, intended to restore a balanced distribution of the body’s energy and incorporating working on the body, polarity exercises and dietary recommendations.”

“Polarity Therapy was developed by Dr. Randolph Stone of Austria. He was a naturopath, osteopath and chiropractor. He also studied Oriental Medicine and homeopathy, as well as health practices of many cultures. He combined the essence of these various forms of treatment to create his mode of treatment, Polarity Therapy. Much of his work is based on Ayurveda principles.”

“According to Dr Stone we have energy currents running through our system that contain the elements of our planet, the elements of earth, water, fire, air and ether, or space” says Dr. Daby. “Also, like earth, we have polarities within these elements. Polarity means there’s a plus and a minus, like in a battery. It’s not that one is good and the other is bad. It’s about balance. Sometimes the elements can get out of balance where one is too strong or there’s not enough.”

“When you have pain in your body, that means in that area the energy is not flowing the way it is supposed to flow. The same is true if you feel stuck. My intention is to release blocks, to open up channels and allow the energy to flow freely once again,” says Dr. Daby. “So people come in and get on the massage table, they tell me what's going on and I use that as a starting point. I usually work people from head to toe. I move your arm, your legs, I bend you knees. I pull your toes. I pull your fingers. I work the wrist. I do that with the intention of opening up the channels for the energy to flow again.”

Dr. Daby looks at nutrition as well as exercises derived from Stone's Health Building: The Conscious Art of Living Well, which recommends how to cleanse your system for true integrated health and wellness.

“If I can just ease the pain for a few people, then I have accomplished what I've come here for,” says Dr. Daby. “I do it for the joy of doing it.”

