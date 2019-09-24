Aleph Hospitality signs management agreement for two hotels in Zanzibar, marking its entrance to Tanzania

Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) has entered the Tanzanian market with the signing of a management agreement to operate two boutique resorts, the Moja Tuu and Hakuna Majiwe, in Zanzibar.

The new management contracts, scheduled to take effect in October, mark Aleph Hospitality’s continued expansion in Africa, with its portfolio now stretching across five countries on the continent.

Speaking at the African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, commented: “Our entry into the Tanzanian market solidifies the company’s already-rapid African expansion, coming just days after the signing of an agreement for the first Marriott International property in Kisumu, Kenya.

“In addition to this growth of our branded hotel portfolio, we are thrilled to be adding two more independent hotels to our fold and providing our in-depth knowledge of international best practices and operating standards to unlock the true potential of these unique beachfront properties. We have proven highly successful at turning around existing operations and look forward to driving maximum returns for the hotels’ owner.”

Amit B. Ladwa, owner of both Tanzanian hotels, commented: “We have long sought an independent management partner who can bring world-class operational expertise and extensive regional knowledge to our assets. Aleph Hospitality is highly experienced, flexible and agile, and we are looking forward to seeing our hotels thrive with our new partner on board”.

Located in Kiwengwa, on the north east coast of Zanzibar and a 60-minute drive from Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Moja Tuu is a 35-key upper upscale beach resort, including 10 luxury beachfront villas, each with private infinity pool.

Ideally positioned for international leisure travellers, including honeymooners and groups of family and friends, the secluded resort, surrounded by tropical forest, features three restaurants, private beach and swimming pool.

On the south east coast of Zanzibar, the midscale Hakuna Majiwe in Paje offers a spectacular white sand beach and an authentic, disconnected barefoot experience. The 21-room hideaway, including 16 beach rooms and five garden rooms, features an all-day dining restaurant and swimming pool, and is located 75-minutes away from Abeid Amani Karume International Airport by car.

“With some of the most stunning coastline in the world, a rich cultural heritage and exceptional diving, we see tremendous potential for the growth of tourism in Zanzibar,” said Haddad. “Supported by our world-class systems and operating model, Moja Tuu and Hakuna Majiwe will be perfectly placed to capitalise on increasing demand.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently-branded hotels.

More information is available at the resorts’ websites: https://www.MojaTuuZanzibar.com/ and http://www.HakunaMajiwe.com/.

Media Contact: Roz Money Vice President Marketing & PR Aleph Hospitality Email: roz.money@alephhospitality.com Tel: +44 7745 673624

About Aleph Hospitality: Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) is a dynamic hotel management company, working for owners to maximise the value of their assets in the Middle East and Africa. The regional specialist’s customised, results-driven alternative to traditional hotel management models includes third party and white label operations. Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners and facilitates franchising partnerships with leading global brands. With in-depth market knowledge, several decades’ experience working with the world’s largest hotel companies, and a company culture based on trust, responsiveness and flexibility, Aleph Hospitality delivers superior results for hotel owners, an exceptional hospitality experience for its guests and a professional environment for its workforce. Aleph has nine hotels in its portfolio and has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025. To find out more, visit http://www.AlephHospitality.com/.



