Donna Daacke of Mindfully Connected to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GLEN ROCK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because each of us is an energy-based being, it’s not a matter of if but when we find ourselves stuck, struggling emotionally and physically. Energy follows thought, those thoughts create our emotions, and those emotions create our habits. Left unattended, those habits can begin to impact our health on the physical level. If you’re stuck and not living with joy and ease, healing can be a profound process to explore your highest potential.

Donna Daacke is a holistic mindful healing coach and founder of Mindfully Connected, a healing practice dedicated to a holistic approach to mind-body wellness.

“Mindfully Connected is a broader concept where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” says Donna. “We are comprised of the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Integrating our experiences on every level and understanding the intricacy and value in this connection is essential for healing and health.”

Living our best life every day is practicing the skill of being present, not stuck in the past, not in the future being right here right now.

According to Donna, our mind is simply a tool we were given to process our reality. Donna helps her clients learn to be present without attachment to any outcome. It’s about more being, not always doing, allowing yourself to be open to and led more by the soul’s guidance.

“The human mind is a tool, a great servant, but not necessarily a great master,” says Donna. “If we can be aware of the thoughts and how they create an emotion, we open up to better influence over our physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual wellbeing. There's so much opportunity to live happily.”

Donna works with her clients to understand that emotion is really energy in motion. She and her clients work together to gain awareness and move that energy through the body and release it.

“It's really like peeling back an onion,” says Donna. “We have layers and layers of experience recorded in our subconscious.

In sessions, Donna may incorporate modalities and tools such as hypnotherapy, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) tapping, NLP for re-framing unhealthy thoughts and energy movement and awareness restoring flow to areas of energy that have become disturbed, weak and out of balance in an effort to work through the processing of thoughts and opening and moving out stagnate energy flow.

“We become more mindful and more aware of our thoughts through breathing, meditation, journaling, through connecting with what brings you to that higher place. For some it's nature or music. For you it maybe something different. So it's a different experience for everybody. We utilize amazing tools, we create action plans and strategies for becoming and maintaining our best, that’s what we came here to do. The goal and the hope is that you have the very best experience in this life ime and you live as joyfully with ease and happily as possible.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Donna Daacke an interview with Jim Masters on September 26th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Mindfully Connected with Donna Daacke, visit www.mindfullyconnected.org



