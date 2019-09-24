Significant next step to professionalize medical cannabis market: Cansativa and DaVinci announce partnership for development & production of medical cannabis vaporizers

/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansativa GmbH expands its portfolio with its Cansativa Medical Devices business. Medical devices entrepreneur Dr. Markus Haller becomes managing director. In cooperation with DaVinci, Cansativa Medical Devices launches its own cannabis vaporizer developed exclusively for medical purposes.



Cansativa’s mission is to professionalize the medical cannabis industry and to play a pioneering role in this market. A team of health technology specialists at Cansativa Medical Devices is currently developing based on DaVinci's state-of-the-art evaporator technology and its own intellectual property new certified medical devices. Benedikt Sons, Co-Founder of Cansativa, underlines:

“This partnership brings us a big step closer to the realization of our vision of safe access to medical cannabis for a larger group of patients. With the development of a state-of-the-art medical vaporizer, the young industry will become even more professional.”

Evaporation is particularly fit for medical purposes, as no toxic combustion substances are produced. The active ingredients tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) can thus be efficiently and safely administered. As health insurance companies cover the costs of the medical vaporizers, a fast and easy distribution among patients is possible.

Unlike other medical cannabis wholesalers, Cansativa takes a new approach: Through vertical integration, the company takes on key responsibilities along the entire value chain. With its new product lines, the company consistently expands its business model and demonstrates once again its operational excellence. Cansativa’s founders are delighted to announce Dr. Markus Haller taking over the management of Cansativa Medical Devices. Dr. Markus Haller emphasizes:

“Thanks to this partnership, we have secured access to vaporizers as medical devices for patients worldwide. As an owner-managed company, we aim to have a long-term impact. We bolster our commitment to making the Cansativa Group a sustainable and strong enterprise.”

Cansativa provides independent market access and extensive warehousing and distribution capacities. Founded in 2017, Cansativa is a GDP-certified pharmaceutical wholesaler licensed for trade in controlled substances and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Cansativa is committed to the goal of professionalizing the medical cannabis market, eliminating stigmatization surrounding it, and reducing prices for patients. Since the very beginning, Cansativa has operated its own distribution and fulfillment center, and as one of the “first movers” in the industry, it has become one of the largest importers and distributors of medical cannabis in Germany. From its location in Frankfurt am Main, the company supplies pharmacies and pharmaceutical wholesalers throughout Germany. With the ongoing expansion of a second GMP/GDP site in the Rhine-Main area Cansativa creates even more import, distribution and warehousing capacities. Cansativa’s founding team and newest addition, Cansativa Medical Devices, continues to expand, based on two generations of expertise in the fields of medicine, law, and strategy, as well as engineering and medical devices technology

DaVinci Vaporizer is an American manufacturer of advanced vaporizer products and accessories based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was founded in 2011 by today's CEO Cortney Smith. DaVinci has set itself the mission to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. With a focus on superior craftmanship, the use of finest components or the development of unique software, a unique experience should be created.

