Mel Tempest Fitness Business Influencer Leader And Podcaster Launches Australian Event In The USA

Australian Ignite Fitness Business Roundtable Event Comes To FIBO USA Miami Launched By Mel Tempest Influencer, Gym Owner, Multi Award Winner,Speaker, Podcaster

MIAMI BEACH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIBO USA MIAMI BEACH BIGGEST FITNESS EVENT TO LAUNCH

AUSTRALIAN INITIATIVE

Continuing their quest of bringing collaborative innovation to fitness, Fibo USA is proud to partner with Mel Tempest, the founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Network, the Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast and newly launched Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast And Group. Mel is also the organiser of Australia’s first Ignite Fitness business event. Tempest has been engaged to launch and host “Ignite Fitness Business Fibo USA”, which will see delegates rotate through four fast-paced, Gym Biz speed-dating-style business roundtables, each of which are hosted by a world-class speaker. Hosts include Emma Barry, Erin Kelly, Owen Bowling and Yvan Miklin.

This collaborative initiative will be delivered inside Fibo USA 2019 event at Miami Beach convention centre, taking place on 17,18 and19th October will also see global influencers, world-class speakers, premier fitness brands, such as Evolt, Aktiv Solutions, FourD Media, Soul Body Fitness and businesses engage with exercise professionals and operators from all over the region, and the world. Adding Ignite to the Fibo USA event will help local businesses gain a competitive edge, and create new opportunities to elevate, connect and progress the local fitness industry even further. Tempest is a well-known identity in the fitness business industry bringing a fresh approach to innovation, technology, programming and startups. Mel will be presenting on business and new styles of group fitness at the expo. She is a successful club owner, author, speaker, podcaster and Muti award winner globally. This is Tempest’s second year as an ambassador for Fibo USA.

