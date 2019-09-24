BGNE INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud

Class-action law firm urges BGNE investors who have suffered significant losses to learn their shareholder rights

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds BGNE investors that it has launched an investigation into BeiGene, Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BGNE ) regarding possible violations of Federal securities laws, and is urging investors to find out their rights.



RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Sept. 5, 2019

BGNE Investigation:

On Sept. 5, 2019, J Capital Research (“JCAP”) published a scathing report about BeiGene, suggesting the company includes fake sales in its reported financial statements. On this news, the price of BGNE shares fell sharply.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and the propriety of the company’s financial reporting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BeiGene should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BGNE@hbsslaw.com .

