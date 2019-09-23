When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 23, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 23, 2019 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains levels of vomitoxin (a mycotoxin) Company Name: Gramco, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gramco, Inc. of Springville, New York is recalling bags of Hog Grower Pellets because it contains levels of vomitoxin (a mycotoxin) that could be harmful to swine growth and potentially fatal to young swine.

This product has a lot number of 47284 and it was produced on July 8, 2019. The FDA tested a product sample and has determined that the levels of vomitoxin in this lot exceeds its guidelines for swine feed. The FDA notified us of the results and that they were considered too high for swine feed and we took action as soon we learned of it. This product was sold to a retailer in the Bradford, Pa. area and other than that, it was sold to end-users who either had it delivered to their farms for use or picked it up at the plant for use at home. At this point, we have not had any complaints of animal refusal for intake, nor have we had any complaints of animal health issues or worse.

The product in question all went into 50 pound bags that would have the Gramco, Inc. logo on them.

Vomitoxin (Deoxynivalenol) is known to cause vomiting (emesis), ulcer in the mouth, feed refusal, and decreased body weight gain in swine of all age classes. Swine exposure to elevated levels of vomitoxin in feed for extended period may lead to intestinal and liver damages, kidney failure, immune system failure, and eventually death.

Working with the FDA, we are instituting a revised testing program to help prevent this in the future. We look forward to working with you and we apologize for any inconveniences brought on by this incident.

If you have any of these bags left please do not feed them and please contact John Wallace at 716-592-2845 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Here is a copy of the tag that would be on the bags with a rubber date stamp of July 8th, 2019 near the top.