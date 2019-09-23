ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Earns the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Award for Financial Performance

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announced it has been named to the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. ServisFirst was one of the thirty publicly traded banks and thrifts selected among 394 depository institutions across the country with a market cap below $2.5 billion. ServisFirst has received this award every year the bank has been eligible, the only bank to be recognized for six consecutive years. The Sm-All Stars award places ServisFirst in the top 8% of banks nationwide in terms of performance.



The Sm-All Stars designation was established to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the United States. Performance metrics of Sm-All Star institutions are exceptional, markedly exceeding the industry metrics. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst is a full service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceeded $8 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

