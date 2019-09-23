WHO Victor Leonardo Santoyo, Magda Audifred, Frank Romero WHAT An Echo of Retrospectives Artwork by Victor Santoyo, Magda Audifred and Frank Romero WHERE Boathouse Gallery Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center 3540 N. Mission Road Los Angeles, CA 90031 WHEN Through September 30, 2019 with Special Artists Reception September 28th, 6-9pm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center announces its current exhibition An Echo of Retrospectives, a three-person show of painting, serigraphs and ceramics by artists Victor Santoyo, Magda Audifred and Frank Romero. The exhibit in on view at the Boathouse Gallery through September 30, with a special artists reception on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 6-9pm.



Best known for his skills as a fine arts serigraph printmaker, Victor Leonardo Santoyo is a contemporary American artist born in California in 1937, the only child of Latin American caricaturist/muralist Matias Santoyo and celebrated soprano opera singer Armanda Chirot. After studying at Chouinard Art Institute, Santoyo began his work in fine art silkscreen and founded Impressions Limited Atelier in the 1970’s. Throughout his career as a master printer and chromist, he worked closely with many reputable fine arts publishing establishments. His hand-pulled serigraphy is well documented and includes print collaborations with Batman creator Bob Kane, Disney artist Nino Carbe, artist Faith Ringgold, the late senator Ted Kennedy, actor Pepe Serna, artist Frank Romero and celebrated Los Angeles art collective Los Four.

An Echo of Retrospectives at the Boathouse Gallery gives a rare look at Santoyo’s work as a painter with mural-sized canvases and work that span his career. The exhibition provides the rare opportunity to survey the course his work took throughout his long career and to view the developments in his painting and printmaking. The exhibit also includes his work with the celebrated artist Frank Romero, and includes editions created throughout the 1990s with all art separations performed by Romero himself. Victor Santoyo Jr. recalls,

“My father is first and foremost a master painter, although his mastery of the silkscreen process was a profound achievement, my father’s relentless will to paint has been a driving force of his life.”

Included in An Echo of Retrospectives are deeply evocative monoprints and ceramic work of Magda Audifred, long-time friend and collaborator of Santoyo. Her etchings and linocuts almost entirely produced in black and white, explore surrealism and poetry. Audifred studied at the University of Fine Arts in Mexico City ENAP, UNAM, where her interests were initially focused on works on paper. Her work exhibited show her more recent exploration of ceramics and printmaking. Audifred states, “It was through this medium that my eyes were opened to an endless amount of creative expression and possibility.”

Plaza de la Raza’s Board of Directors will host a special reception for the artists open to the public on Saturday evening September 28, 2019 from 6-9pm. The exhibition is FREE and open to the public through September 30, 2019. More information on Plaza de la Raza’s programming at www.plazadelaraza.org

Boathouse Gallery hours of operation:

Monday-Friday 11:00am-7:00pm

Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm or by appointment.

Sundays and Holidays the gallery is closed.

Press Contact

Maria Jimenez-Torres

(323) 438-8198

maria.jimenez@plazadelaraza.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cf90b3d-e612-4e96-a8b6-b297ed719cba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee4643c3-f5a3-4b64-8016-6f44f4b848ec

Boathouse Gallery Boathouse Gallery Plaza de la Raza presents Victor Santoyo, Magda Audifred and Frank Romero Plaza de la Raza presents Victor Santoyo, Magda Audifred and Frank Romero



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.